Facts

14:12 25.02.2023

Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

2 min read
Germany decides to increase number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four - up to 18

Germany will transfer four more Leopard 2 A6 tanks to Ukraine.

Thus, Berlin will provide the country with a total of 18 tanks, German media reported on Friday, citing the Ministry of Defense.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has decided to increase the number of Leopard 2 A6 tanks transferred to Ukraine by four: from 14 to 18.

Earlier on Friday, the Swedish authorities announced their readiness to transfer up to 10 Leopard 2 A5 tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier on Friday that the first four Leopard 2 A4 tanks were delivered to Ukraine. Earlier, Poland promised to transfer 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Leopard 2 is the main battle tank of the Bundeswehr. It is also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, Finland, the Netherlands. It has been in operation since 1979, it has many modifications, and more than 3,600 units of this tank have been produced in total. The main two variants of the tank are the Leopard 2A4, and the upgraded Leopard 2A5.

Since 2001, at least 225 tanks have been upgraded to the A6 variant: this modification received enhanced turret reservation and additional mine protection, a new gun with an increased barrel length, thanks to which the armor penetration and range of destruction increased for the shells produced by the tank. The weight of the tank has increased to 62 tonnes.

Tags: #germany #tanks

