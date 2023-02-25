Facts

11:45 25.02.2023

Canada to additionally provide Ukraine with four more Leopard 2 tanks

1 min read
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the decision to transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

“Canada will provide four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” according to a message posted on the website of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Thus, in total, Canada plans to transfer eight such tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, Canada will send Ukraine an armored recovery vehicle and more than 5,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.

It is noted that earlier Ottawa has already sent to Europe the first four Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine: they were delivered to Poland, where Ukrainian tankers will be trained to use such armored vehicles.

