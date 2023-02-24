Facts

10:01 24.02.2023

UNGA adopts resolution 'Principles of Charter of United Nations underlying comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'

The UN General Assembly voted for the resolution "Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine" the draft of which was submitted by 57 countries, including Ukraine.

Some 141 countries voted for the project, seven voted against and 32 abstained. North Korea, Eritrea, Belarus, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria voted against. Abstained, among others, China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, South Africa, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan. Azerbaijan did not participate.

According to the resolution, the General Assembly "reiterates its demand that the Russian Federation immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, and calls for a cessation of hostilities."

The resolution also calls for an "immediate cessation of the attacks on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and any deliberate attacks on civilian objects, including those that are residences, schools and hospitals."

The General Assembly, the text says, "emphasizes the need to ensure accountability for the most serious crimes under international law committed on the territory of Ukraine through appropriate, fair and independent investigations and prosecutions at the national or international level, and ensure justice for all victims and the prevention of future crimes."

The General Assembly also "reaffirms its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, extending to its territorial waters."

According to the text, the General Assembly "underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations; welcomes and expresses strong support for the efforts of the Secretary General and Member States to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter, including the principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity of States; calls upon Member States and international organizations to redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter."

