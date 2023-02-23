Facts

19:28 23.02.2023

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

1 min read
There are no signs of an increase in the groups of the aggressor state in the territory of Russia bordering Ukraine's Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev has said.

"As of today, there have been no changes in the number and location of enemy forces in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy directions," Nayev said in a video message posted on the Facebook page of the Joint Forces Command on Thursday.

"The air defense system is on alert. Our soldiers are on active duty in all positions assigned to them," the commander said.

Earlier, reports appeared that the command of the aggressor country was allegedly transferring units to Russia's Bryansk and Kursk regions that could take part in diversionary maneuvers in Sumy and Chernihiv directions.

The Ukrainian Ground Forces reported that photos and videos of the transfer of Ukrainian military equipment appeared on the network and appealed to residents of Chernihiv and Sumy regions with a reminder of the ban on photo and video recording of military equipment and personnel.

