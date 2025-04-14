Rubio on Sumy attack: This is tragic reminder why Trump wants peace

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Sunday's Russian ballistic missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy is a "tragic reminder" of why President Donald Trump is spending so much time and effort to achieve peace.

"This is a tragic reminder of why President Trump and his Administration are putting so much time and effort into trying to end this war and achieve durable peace," he wrote on social media.

According to him, the United States expresses its deepest condolences to the victims of today's horrific Russian missile attack on Sumy.

As reported, the death toll from the Russian missile attack on Sumy has risen to 34 people, including two children.

Russia struck Sumy with ballistic missiles on Sunday, April 13.