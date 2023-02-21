UN adds more than 800 dead, 2,300 wounded to its report on victims of war in Ukraine

Civilian casualties from February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a war against Ukraine, to February 15, 2023 amounted to 21,293 civilians (as of February 12 – 18,955), including 8,006 dead (7,199), the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported on Tuesday.

“The increase in figures in this update compared with figures in the most recent updates published by OHCHR is due to the fact that corroboration has been completed on a number of reported civilian casualties that occurred in 2022 both in territory controlled by the Government, and in areas which were occupied by the Russian Federation when casualties occurred,” the document reads.

The death toll increased by 807, the wounded – by 2,338. According to updated data, 487 children were killed, 954 more children were injured.

It is indicated that of the cases of death or injury of adults whose gender was known, men accounted for 61.1%, women - 39.9%. Of the cases of death or injury of children whose gender was known, boys accounted for 57%, girls - 43%.

It is specified that among the dead children, the number of those who were 5 years old and younger is 90, 6-9 years old is 74, 10-13 years old is 108, and 14-17 years old is 169.

“Actual numbers of civilian casualties are considerably higher, as many reports of alleged individual civilian casualties in certain locations are still pending corroboration. Such locations include Mariupol (Donetsk region), and Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region),” the report reads.

According to the published data, at least 3.3 times more civilians died in 2022 than in the previous eight years: 7,749 people compared to 3,404. The deadliest year was 2014 – 2,084 deaths, while in 2015 their number decreased to 955, and in 2019-2021 – to 27-25 people annually.

Approximately the same statistics apply to children: the number of deaths in 2022 exceeded this mournful figure for the previous eight years by at least 3.1 times - 477 against 152. In 2014, 76 deaths of children were recorded, in 2015 - 47, in 2019 and 2020 there was only one case, and in 2021 – four.

OHCHR also reported receiving information about six dead and 15 wounded on the territory of the Ukrainian Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol occupied by the Russian Federation, as well as about 30 dead and 130 wounded on the territory of the Russian Federation. “Because of the lack of corroborating information, the alleged civilian casualties in Crimea are still pending verification and have not been included in the total civilian casualty figures above,” the report reads.

According to the UN, the most civilians were killed in Donetsk region – 3,810, Kyiv – 955, Kharkiv – 924, Luhansk – 485, Kherson – 447 and Chernihiv – 315, while in Zaporizhia region – 255, Mykolaiv – 246, Sumy – 182, and Dnipropetrovsk – 165.

The deadliest month for civilians, the UN says, was March 2022 – at least 3,918 deaths. In April, according to the OHCHR publication, the number of civilian deaths due to the war decreased to 757, in May – to 506, in June – to 421 and in July – to 375. During the first five days of the war, from February 24 to February 28, some 358 people were killed, in August – 331, September – 383, October – 305, November – 184, December – 205, in January 2023 – 197 and during 15 days of February – 66.