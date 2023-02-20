China to include in its ‘peace plan’ calls for ceasefire, arms supplies to Ukraine – media

The Chinese plan for the peaceful settlement of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine contains calls for a cease-fire and arms supplies to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing European officials whose names were not mentioned.

European officials familiar with the plan, who wished to remain anonymous, said that it is expected that it will include calls for a ceasefire and an end to the supply of weapons to Ukraine. They said that the United States and its allies think that Putin may make similar remarks during his speech in Moscow on Tuesday, and could potentially propose a draft UN resolution on February 24, part of the first anniversary [of Russia's full–scale invasion of Ukraine], to compete with the resolution supported by supporters of Ukraine, the ezine says.

Bloomberg notes that China's peace plan arises skepticism in the United States and Europe, as well as China's attempts a year after announcing an unlimited partnership with Russia to convince the world that it is a neutral player. It is noted that the Chinese leadership has repeatedly defended some of the reasons why the Russian Federation started the war, although not supporting the invasion itself, but in a few months it has faced rising costs, in particular, in connection with ambitions to establish control over Taiwan.

Although China has not released details of the peace plan, Wang Yi said the proposal would include calls for respect for territorial integrity, protection of nuclear facilities and countering the use of biochemical weapons, the ezine says.

It is reported that the war in Ukraine is now becoming a key issue for China and the United States in the formation of global narratives.