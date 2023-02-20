Facts

19:38 20.02.2023

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv on Monday with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva.

“I met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF's support creates an opportunity for Ukraine to remain strong. It is also a weapon - an economic weapon that allows us, our society, and our business to develop,” Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel.

He thanked Georgieva for visiting and supporting Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

„It's nice that we are in focus of your attention … We really want business to develop, we want investments to come, and we know that the IMF always gives the right signals through its activities,” Zelenskyy noted.

