Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:59 25.04.2025

Ukraine's negotiation process with external commercial creditors is credible - IMF

2 min read
Ukraine's negotiation process with external commercial creditors is credible - IMF

 The process of settling Ukraine's external debt with private creditors is credible, said Alfred Kammer, Director of the European Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at a briefing in Washington on Friday.

He said this was an important element of the fund's (Extended Financing Facility) program, so that ultimately, within the framework of the fund's program, they would see that debt stability in Ukraine would be achieved.

Commenting on the fund's deterioration of Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 2.5% to 2%, Kammer explained this by the lower growth momentum carried over from 2024.

This is a reflection of the bombing of energy infrastructure, which is slowing the economy. It also reflects a very limited labor market, as well as ongoing uncertainty about the duration of the war and how the war will develop and affect the economy, he noted.

At the same time, the official noted that the Ukrainian economic team - the Minister of Finance, the Governor of the National Bank - is doing an extraordinary job to maintain macroeconomic stability in these conditions, as well as to prepare the economy for the period of post-war reconstruction.

And important for this is the need to work on a medium-term national revenue strategy, because Ukraine will need revenues to provide all the necessary services of a modern state and support reconstruction, Kammer added.

Tags: #restructuring #imf #debt

MORE ABOUT

20:41 24.04.2025
Customers of timber owe Forests of Ukraine up to UAH 500 mln

Customers of timber owe Forests of Ukraine up to UAH 500 mln

16:23 22.04.2025
IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

17:13 01.04.2025
Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

18:53 31.03.2025
NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

18:03 31.03.2025
Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

17:52 31.03.2025
Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

16:49 31.03.2025
Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

12:37 31.03.2025
IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

11:49 31.03.2025
Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

09:32 31.03.2025
IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

HOT NEWS

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

LATEST

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Getin Holding sells Ukrainian Idea Bank to Ukrainian businessman Tigipko for $36.7 mln

Ukraine's Oschadbank secures EUR 87 mln asset freeze in France over Crimean losses

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

Sky Bank accredits Kyiv's Greenville Park residential complex to eOselia program

Alcohol industry reduces tax payments against background of revenue growth in March 2025 - Hetmantsev

Over 24,000 families to receive compensation for damaged housing thanks to $84 mln from World Bank

Partner contributions to Ukraine Energy Support Fund reach EUR 1.2 bln

AFU purchases from state budget in March increase to UAH 89.4 bln, payments to military to UAH 92 bln

NBU approves sale of Idea Bank to Tigipko

AD
AD