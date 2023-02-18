Whole must hold Russia to account for sickening war crimes – British PM

At the Munich Security Conference, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stated the need to achieve justice and call the Russian Federation to account for war crimes in Ukraine.

"The whole world must hold Russia to account. We must see justice through the ICC for their sickening war crimes committed, whether in Bucha, Irpin, Mariupol or beyond. And Russia must also be held to account for the terrible destruction it has inflicted," Sunak said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also said the world needs to "rebuild the international order on which our collective security depends."

"But with every day that passes, Russian forces inflict yet more pain and suffering. Now the only way to change that is for Ukraine to win. So we need a military strategy for Ukraine to gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield to win the war, and a political strategy to win the peace," Sunak said.

He said Ukraine now needs more artillery, armored personnel carriers and other weapons, so it is necessary to increase military assistance.

"When Putin started this war, he gambled that our resolve would falter. Even now, he is betting that we will lose our nerve. But we proved him wrong then. And we will prove him wrong now," he said.

Prime Minister Sunak said the UK would be the first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

"Now of course, the UK stands ready to help any country, provide planes that Ukraine can use today. But we must also train Ukrainian pilots to use the most advanced jets, and that's exactly what Britain is doing," he said.