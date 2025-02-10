Zelenskyy to meet with US Vice President Vance at MSC

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting during the Munich Security Conference, which starts on February 14, CBS News reports.

According to the publication, Zelenskyy is leading Ukraine's delegation at the annual security conference which is to take place in Germany from February 14 till February 16.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference next week, where the Ukrainian side will present the country's position on ending the war and its vision of how to achieve a "lasting and sustainable peace," said Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said he would take part in a security conference in Munich, where he would talk about ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump's special envoy is also expected to visit Kyiv after the Munich Security Conference, in late February.

The Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16.