Trump's special envoy Kellogg announces his participation in Munich Security Conference

Photo: https://x.com/generalkellogg

Keith Kellogg, U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said he would take part in a security conference in Munich, where he would talk about ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Pleased to announce my participation at the Munich Security Conference 2025. As President Donald J. Trump’s Special Envoy for Russia & Ukraine, I look forward to speaking about Trump’s goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine. I’ll meet with America’s allies who are ready to work with us,” Kellogg said on X Wednesday.