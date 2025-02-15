It's Important for Ukrainians to Stay United - Chairman of Munich Security Conference

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=961287479475765

Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, emphasized the importance of unity not only among all Europeans but also among Ukrainians in particular. He expressed concern that the Member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the "European Solidarity" party, Petro Poroshenko, was unable to attend the conference, to which he was personally invited.

"I have to say that I am very concerned that my long-time friend, Petro Poroshenko, who has been a regular guest of the Munich Conference, did not receive permission to come here and is now being held accountable. This is a bad message at this time. I expected the Ukrainian people to stay together," Heusgen said in a comment to journalists on Saturday.

"We have a great European meeting, Zelenskyy is here. It is very important in this situation that we remain united. That Europeans unite and take responsibility. But it is also important that Ukrainians stay united," the head of the Munich Conference added.

The 61st Munich Security Conference takes place from February 14-16. It is attended by 60 heads of states and governments.