Zelenskyy to hold series of meetings with American team at Munich Security Conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to hold a number of meetings with the team of U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as with European leaders during the Munich Conference.

"If, God willing, nothing goes wrong, because during the war, you know, one can't say one hundred percent, but if I go there, I will have a meeting with Vice President Vance, and I think there will be a meeting with the whole team. I also have a number of meetings planned with two dozen important senators and congressmen. These will be separate different meetings, there will be several of them. And there are also many meetings with European leaders," Zelenskyy said in an interview with The Guardian.

According to the President, representatives of the White House will also arrive in Ukraine before and after Munich Security Conference.

Zelenskyy also said that the teams are agreeing on dates and a plan for a meeting with Trump in the United States, but there is no date yet.