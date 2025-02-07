Zelenskyy to lead Ukrainian delegation at Munich Security Conference

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will lead the Ukrainian delegation to the Munich Security Conference next week, where the Ukrainian side will present the country's position on ending the war and its vision of how to achieve a "lasting and strong peace," head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, who will also attend the conference, said in an interview with the Associated Press.

“It’s necessary that the leaders and the experts in politics who will be in Munich realize that this is momentum … That we are very near to really ending this war by a just and lasting peace, but (it’s) necessary to be together… Not to give Russia an opportunity to divide the world, to divide partners,” Yermak said.

At the Munich meeting, Yermak said Ukraine hopes to discuss what security guarantees could be put in place to prevent repeated aggression by Russia.

Yermak also confirmed that Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia will visit Kyiv after the Munich Security Conference, around the end of February.

As it is known, the Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16.

As reported, on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said he would take part in a security conference in Munich, where he would talk about ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

On February 6, it became known that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will travel to Europe next week, where he will attend the Artificial intelligence summit in Paris and the Munich Security Conference.