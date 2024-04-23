Facts

09:56 23.04.2024

Ukraine to receive GBP 500 mln in additional military funding from UK

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will travel to Poland on Tuesday, April 23, to announce a massive increase in military support for Ukraine, in particular GBP 500 million in additional military funding, the British government website reports.

According to the information released, Sunak will meet with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss deepening British-Polish relations. The parties will also hold talks with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Warsaw on European security and support for Ukraine. The British Prime Minister will then travel to Germany to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

"Ukraine is facing an existential threat as Russia continues its barbaric invasion, risking the security and stability of all of Europe," the report notes.

The additional GBP 500 million funding is being used to quickly deliver urgently needed ammunition, air defence, drones and engineering support. The drones will be purchased from the UK.

The UK Ministry of Defence will send Ukraine a package of equipment designed to repel a Russian invasion on land, sea and air. The assistance package contains 60 boats, including raiding and diving boats, as well as naval guns, more than 1,600 strike and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, more than 400 pieces of equipment, including 160 Husky protected vehicles, 162 armored vehicles and 78 all-terrain vehicles, and almost 4 million small arms ammunition.

"Defending Ukraine against Russia's brutal ambitions is vital for our security and for all of Europe. If Putin is allowed to succeed in this war of aggression, he will not stop at the Polish border... Ukraine's armed forces continue to fight bravely, but they need our support – and they need it now. Today's package will help ensure Ukraine has what they need to take the fight to Russia," Sunak said.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "This record package of military aid will give President Zelenskyy and his brave nation more of the kit they need to kick Putin out and restore peace and stability in Europe."

"The UK was the first to provide NLAW missiles, the first to give modern tanks and the first to send long-range missiles. Now, we are going even further. We will never let the world forget the existential battle Ukraine is fighting, and with our enduring support, they will win," Shapps said.

