Duda: No doubt that Russia not to stop at Ukraine

President of Poland Andrzej Duda is confident that Russia will not stop at Ukraine and therefore it is necessary to support the Ukrainians with all their might.

According to the press service of the President of Poland, during a joint meeting of the leaders of Germany, France and Poland with the press, Duda said that on February 24, 2022, when Russia attacked Ukraine, the world has changed, and the perception of security architecture has also changed.

"Unfortunately, since then we have been witnessing a war that has not been seen on the European continent since the Second World War," he said during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron at the Munich Security Conference.

Duda again said that economic cooperation with "such a Russian Federation is impossible."

The President of Poland said now there is no other option but to support Ukraine with all his might.

"Ukraine will not be able to defend itself without the support of Western countries, because Russia will not stop. We need to further strengthen our ties. Only cooperation, including with the United States, guarantees our security," Duda said.

The "Weimar" triangle was created by the foreign ministers in 1991 to develop cooperation between Poland, Germany and France. Previously, the leaders of Poland, Germany and France had a meeting in this format in Berlin a year ago, two weeks before the Russian attack on Ukraine.