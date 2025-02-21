Zelenskyy informs Duda about current dialogue with USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Polish President Andrzej Duda and informed him about the current dialogue with the American side.

"We discussed current events and future steps. Our common goal remains clear: to protect Ukraine and all of Europe from Russian aggression. I also spoke about the current dialogue with the American side. It is important that the United States stands with us," Zelenskyy said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to him, a durable and lasting peace can only be achieved through unity.

Zelenskyy thanked Poland for its support.

"We deeply appreciate the support of the Polish people and will never forget how much Poland has done for our common future," he said.