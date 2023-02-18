British PM in Munich calls for doubling aid to Ukraine – Prime Minister's office

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will make a call to double military assistance to Ukraine at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the prime minister's office said, publishing excerpts from his speech.

"Now is the time to double down on our military support," the prime minister is expected to say, noting that this should be done "within weeks, not months."

At the same time, he said the level of assistance should not be lower than in 2022.

Sunak should urge "to provide Ukraine with advanced NATO-standard capabilities that it will need in the future."

"And we must demonstrate that we'll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again," the British prime minister said.

He will try to draw the attention of the conference participants to the fact that, in his opinion, "what is at stake in this war is even greater than the security and sovereignty of one nation. It's about the security and sovereignty of every nation."

In 2022, the UK provided GBP 2.3 billion worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including tanks, other armored vehicles and 10,000 anti-tank missiles.