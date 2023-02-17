Facts

20:07 17.02.2023

Time for dialogue not yet come as Russia chooses to escalate war against Ukraine – Macron

1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron said today the time for dialogue between the parties has not yet come, because Russia chose war and chose escalation.

"When this conflict began, we showed unity and solidarity, were active and tried to promote dialogue where possible. But at the moment, the time for dialogue has not yet come, because Russia chooses war, chooses the escalation of war. Russia has decided to strike at civilian infrastructure and commit war crimes," Macron said, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

He said this is not only a European war, it is a war that concerns the whole world.

"There is no justification for this aggression," he said.

