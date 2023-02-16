Leonardo DiCaprio makes donation to Olena Zelenska Foundation, funds to be used to help Ukrainian children – Foundation

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio made a donation to the Olena Zelenska Foundation, his funds will be used to help Ukrainian children, the press service of the Foundation reports.

“We want to thank Leonardo Dicaprio for his recent contribution to the Olena Zelenska Foundation in supporting the people of Ukraine. His contribution is helping to support the young people whose lives have been torn apart by war,” the message reads.

It notes that the funds, in particular, will be directed to helping the family of a girl with a mental disorder, Vika, who "had to survive the occupation of Kherson, as well as evacuate under the muzzles of tanks and constant shelling"; eight pupils of a family-type orphanage from Oleshky, whose house was destroyed during the war, and the father of the family now he is defending Ukraine on the front line; as well as the family of 3-year-old Violetta from Kyiv region, whose parents almost 9 years ago first encountered Russian aggression in Donetsk, and which forced them to leave their home.

“The Foundation supports all family-type orphanages in Ukraine where kids grow up in a genuine family atmosphere and coordinates its efforts with the government so that no kids know of orphanhood. We help children to have the fullest childhood without barriers to education, medicine, and welfare. Thank you, Leo, for joining the Olena Zelenska Foundation. Only together can we change lives,” the Foundation said.