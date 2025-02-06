Interfax-Ukraine
09:56 06.02.2025

Actor Ben Stiller denies rumors about alleged funding of his trips to Ukraine from USAID

American actor Ben Stiller has denied rumors about alleged funding of his visits to Ukraine by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), calling them "lies" from Russian media.

"These are lies coming from Russian media. I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind. 100% percent false," he wrote on the social network X.

Earlier, there were reports on X about USAID funding for celebrities, including Angelina Jolie ($20 million), Sean Penn ($5 million), Jean-Claude Van Damme ($1.5 million), Orlando Bloom ($8 million) and Ben Stiller ($4 million) to allegedly boost the popularity of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

