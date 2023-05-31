Facts

13:30 31.05.2023

Zelenskyy meets with actor Misha Collins, who becomes United24 Ambassador for Humanitarian Demining

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with American actor Misha Collins, who visited Kyiv and became an ambassador of the United24 fundraising platform in the direction of humanitarian demining, according to the website of the Ukrainian head of state on Wednesday.

"When we liberate our territories from invaders, we get a lot of problems because of the mined area. Today we have more than 200,000 square kilometers of mined areas. And we feel a big shortage of equipment to cope with such a vast territory," Zelenskyy said.

For his part, Collins said that his friend, British journalist and photographer Giles Duley, once stepped on an explosive device in Afghanistan and lost both legs and an arm, so it is a personal matter for him to help in humanitarian demining. Duley, who also attended the meeting, added that his Legacy of War Foundation also raises funds for mine action and has already become an official partner of the United24 platform in the UK.

Collins stressed that he is extremely passionate about participating in this United24 project. "I feel like it's my role as an ambassador to spread the word and tell the story of what's happening in Ukraine to my audience around the world and get attention so that global support for Ukraine continues," the actor stressed.

In addition to the meeting with Zelenskyy, as part of the visit, Collins will visit Chernihiv region, where he will get acquainted with the work of Ukrainian deminers.

Tags: #united24 #actor

