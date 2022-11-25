Facts

17:05 25.11.2022

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

The German Foundation Memory, Responsibility and the Future (EVZ), whose goal is to preserve the memory of the crimes of National Socialism, adopted a Solidarity Budget for 2023 in the amount of EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory reports.

"The budget is EUR 800,000 (more than UAH 31 million). The funds are provided primarily for the support of Ukrainian public organizations, as well as Russian and Belarusian non-governmental organizations and for projects aimed at supporting refugees, the development of structures in exile and other solidarity projects. In particular, it is possible to support representatives of civil society and researchers from Ukraine and other countries affected by the Russian armed aggression," the press service of the Institute said.

In turn, head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory Anton Drobovych thanked for the adoption of the Solidarity Budget and called for increasing support for programs working to preserve historical memory, which establish a dialogue about difficult topics of the past.

