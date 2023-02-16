Kuleba proposes Canadian FM to join 'aircraft coalition'

During the talks in Kyiv with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba conveyed a proposal to join the new coalition that Ukraine is creating – the 'aircraft' one.

"I conveyed to Melanie a proposal to join the new coalition that we are creating, which is the aircraft coalition. We paid considerable attention to this issue during our communication," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly in Kyiv.

Kuleba and Joly discussed the situation at the front and the intensification of Russian attacks.

"I stressed that the key issue now is accelerating the delivery of the promised weapons, ensuring the stability of the supply of ammunition and weapons from our partners," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.

The ministers also discussed ways to implement the peace formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, sanctions against the Russian Federation, financial support and an increase in the international coalition at the expense of the countries of the global South.

Kuleba thanked Canada for significant military assistance, in particular NASAMS systems and Senator armored vehicles.

Joly arrived in Ukraine on her third visit since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.