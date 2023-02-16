For Ukraine's victory in war with Russia, European Parliament urges intl community to supply all types of weapons, without exception – resolution

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia's invasion of independent Ukraine, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it declared its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support for the country until complete victory in this war, calling on the international community to supply all types of weapons without exception.

The relevant document was voted on Thursday in Strasbourg within the plenary session of the European Parliament. Some 444 MEPs voted in favor, while 26 MEPs voted against and 37 abstained from 507 voters.

"The European Parliament reiterates its unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Ukraine and its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," the EP said in the resolution.

In this regard, the EP reaffirmed the unchanging "strongest condemnation of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine, as well as of the involvement of the regime in Belarus; demands that Russia and its proxy forces cease all military actions, in particular their attacks against residential areas and civilian infrastructure, and that Russia withdraw all military forces, proxies and military equipment from the entire internationally recognised territory of Ukraine, end its forced deportations of Ukrainian civilians and release all detained Ukrainians," the MEPs said.

The EP pays tribute to the courageous people of Ukraine, the winners of the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, who defend their country and also defend freedom, democracy, the rule of law and European values from a brutal regime that "seeks to undermine our democracy and weaken and divide our Union."

The MEPs expressed their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the courageous defenders who sacrificed their lives in defense of Ukraine, and called for continued and enhanced support from the EU and its Member States for the treatment and rehabilitation of the wounded defenders of Ukraine.

"Believes that the outcome of the war and the stance taken by the international community will play a crucial role in affecting future action by other authoritarian regimes, which are closely observing the course of the war. Underlines that the main objective for Ukraine is to win the war against Russia, understood as its ability to drive all the forces of Russia, its proxies and allies out of the internationally recognised territory of Ukraine; considers that this objective can be met only through the continued, sustained and steadily increasing supply of all types of weapons to Ukraine, without exception," according to the resolution.

The EP also demanded that Russia "permanently cease violating or threatening the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and other neighbouring countries." "Russian aggression is not limited to Ukraine, as it has a detrimental security and economic impact on all the EU’s Eastern Partnership countries, in particular the Republic of Moldova," the MEPs said.