17:26 15.02.2023

UK currently hosts more than 160,000 Ukrainians – ambassador

There are more than 160,000 citizens of Ukraine in the United Kingdom today, more than 200,000 visas were issued, Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko has said.

"There are more than 160,000 our compatriots on the territory of Great Britain. More than 200,000 visas were issued. So, part of our compatriots received permission but did not take advantage of Great Britain's hospitality. There is nothing bad about that. People could make this decision later," he said at a press briefing hosted by the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center on Wednesday.

According to the ambassador, the Ukrainians have access to free healthcare services and all relevant services work to ensure the comfortable stay of the Ukrainian citizens in the UK.

Tags: #ukrainians #uk

