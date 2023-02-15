Invaders fire at Beryslav hospital, employee wounded, boiler facility destroyed

An employee of Beryslav hospital (Kherson region) was injured as a result of the shelling of the city by Russian invaders on Wednesday, according to the Telegram channel of Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"Today, the invaders again fired at the hospital in Beryslav. Enemy shells hit the boiler facility that provides heat in the medical institution was destroyed. Due to the Russian attack, an employee of the institution was injured. Doctors are fighting for his life at this moment," the administration said.