Facts

19:34 13.02.2023

Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

3 min read
Stoltenberg: Russia lacks in troops quality, trying to compensate for it in quantity

Russia lacks in quality of its troops and is trying to compensate for it in quantity, the current rate of ammunition consumption by the Ukrainian army is higher than the current rate of production, thus it is necessary to ramp up production, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

"I think the reality that we're seeing the start already, because we're seeing what Russia is just now, what President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin do now, is sending thousands and thousands of more troops, accepting a very high rate of casualty, taking big losses, but putting pressure on the Ukrainians. And what Russia lacks in quality, they try to compensate in quantity […] they have more forces. […] So for me, this just highlights the importance of timing. It's urgent to provide Ukraine with more weapons. The faster we can deliver weapons, ammunition, spare parts, fuel to the Ukrainian front the more lives we save, and the better we support efforts to find a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict," he told a press conference in Brussels on Monday.

Stoltenberg also said that the war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions, and depleting Allied stockpiles.

"The current rate of Ukraine's ammunition expenditure is many times higher than our current rate of production. This puts our defense industries under strain. For example, the waiting time for large-caliber ammunition has increased from 12 to 28 months. Orders placed today would only be delivered two-and-a-half years later. So we need to ramp up production. And invest in our production capacity," he said.

According to the Secretary General, NATO has just completed an extraordinary survey of its munitions stockpiles, and it plans to increase its targets for munitions stockpiles through the NATO Defense Planning Process.

"We need to produce more, to be able to deliver sufficient ammunition to Ukraine, but at the same time, ensure that we have enough ammunition to protect and defend all NATO Allies, every inch of Allied territory. […] And it just shows the importance of increased defense spending," Stoltenberg said.

He also said that "we see no sign whatsoever that President Putin is preparing for peace, or ready to negotiate something, which will respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

"What we see is that President Putin and Russia still want to control Ukraine. And therefore, the only way to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign nation is to continue to provide military support to Ukraine. I'm not speculating what Russia will or President Putin will do on the 24th [of February]. But more importantly, is that we see how they are sending in more troops, more weapons, more capabilities, to try to pressure the Ukrainians. And we see also how Ukrainians are able to resist and stand up against the Russian aggression," NATO Secretary General said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #stoltenberg #ammunitions

MORE ABOUT

19:35 13.02.2023
Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

19:35 13.02.2023
Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

Invaders station three Caliber carriers in Black Sea

17:32 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

15:36 13.02.2023
Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

15:52 11.02.2023
Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

Only 9% of almost 1,500 global companies leave Russian market during year of war against Ukraine - Podoliak

19:52 10.02.2023
USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

USAID provides $60 mln to enhance Ukraine's cybersecurity

11:08 10.02.2023
Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

Britain and Ukraine continue negotiations on supply of long-range missiles to Kyiv – media

09:58 09.02.2023
London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

London ready to co-host Ukraine Recovery Conference in June

09:33 09.02.2023
Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

Swedish parliament approves $400 mln defense aid to Ukraine

20:36 08.02.2023
West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Stoltenberg says delivery of military assistance to Ukraine should be expedited

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

LATEST

Musk says Starlink satellites continue to operate in Ukraine in full

Ukraine should stick to principles bringing it closer to NATO, including on issue of appointing civilian defense minister – Cherniev

URCS to double-check documents of employees, volunteers after detention of collaborator attempting to infiltrate Society

Defense forces strike 17 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukraine increases tonnage of 'grain initiative' ships to partially solve queue increased to 145 ships

Russia strengthens defense in occupied part of Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

Premature peace talks to encounter fierce resistance in Ukraine – Munich Security Report

Ukrainian rescuers provide medical care to three people affected by Turkey earthquake, clear rubble at three scenes in past 24 hours

Training of Ukrainian military to work with German Leopard 2 combat tank starts in Germany – media

Zelenska's Foundation looking for partners in Australia for pilot project of inclusive family-type orphanages

AD
AD
AD
AD