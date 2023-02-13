Facts

15:36 13.02.2023

Stoltenberg: Putin not preparing for peace, launching new offensives, we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not preparing for peace since he is launching new offensives, and that the allies must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win in this war.

Stoltenberg said this at a press conference ahead of the meetings of NATO Defense Ministers in Brussels on Monday. The meeting will be held at the NATO headquarters on February 14-15.

"Almost one year since the invasion, President Putin is not preparing for peace. He is launching new offensives. So we must continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to win. And to achieve a just and sustainable peace," he said.

The Secretary General also said Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov will join the meetings of both the U.S.-led Contact Group for Ukraine and NATO Ministers.

"Together, we will address Ukraine's urgent needs. It is clear that we are in a race of logistics. Key capabilities like ammunition, fuel, and spare parts must reach Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield. Speed will save lives," he said.

Stoltenberg said that the allies will strengthen support for Ukraine.

"So I welcome the recent announcements by Allies on new tanks, heavy weaponry, and training for Ukraine. And I look forward to further deliveries. Our message is clear. NATO stands with Ukraine. For as long as it takes," he said.

