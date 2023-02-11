Facts

12:00 11.02.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross Society donates humanitarian aid of over UAH 261,000 to Irshava hospital

1 min read
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) donated humanitarian aid exceeding UAH 261,500 to the town hospital of Irshava (Zakarpattia region).

"Aid to a medical institution in Irshava. The Zakarpattia regional organization of the URCS donated humanitarian aid to the town hospital, including ten functional medical beds, ten bedside medical tables, three infusion stands, and 40 five-liter canisters of disinfectant solution. The total cost of assistance exceeds UAH 261,500," the URCS said on its official Facebook page.

