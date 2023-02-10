Slovakia can start talks on delivering MiG-29 to Ukraine

Slovakia is ready to start negotiations on the transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine now, since Kyiv has already officially requested the planes, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said, according to Sky News.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad, in turn, said Slovakia no longer needed the jets and could either sell them or give them to Ukraine where the planes could help. "But that no decision has been taken yet," he said.

During a personal meeting with Heger at the EU summit in Brussels, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky officially appealed to Slovakia with a request to supply MiG-29 fighters. According to Slovak media, Heger said Slovakia would make every effort to comply with this request. According to Slovak media, we are talking about 11-12 aircraft.