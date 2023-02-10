We still need to work on supply of military aviation to Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said "we still need to work" on the supply of aircraft to Ukraine.

In a video address on Friday, he called the trip to Europe this week a "diplomatic marathon." "We have received good signals – regarding long-range missiles and tanks, and the next level of our cooperation – military aviation. But we still need to work on this," he said.

Zelensky, he said. "I was very happy to hear and see that our guys in Britain are quickly learning how to fly the Challengers. I was very happy to see how the British want us to win."