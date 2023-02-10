Air defense shoots down 13 missiles over Odesa region – regional administration

On Friday, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 13 missiles fired by Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine in the sky over Odesa region, said head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"The enemy launched a massive missile strike on the territory of Ukraine from strategic aviation aircraft and cruise missile carriers. As always, the air defense units of Odesa region worked perfectly and shot down thirteen missiles over the region!" Marchenko wrote on Telegram.