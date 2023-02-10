Facts

12:46 10.02.2023

Energy Minister announces hits on heat, hydro generation and high-voltage infrastructure in six regions

As a result of another massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities on Friday, February 10, there are hits on thermal and hydro generation facilities, as well as high-voltage infrastructure in six regions, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko said.

"Emergency power outages have been applied in many regions. The most difficult situation is in Zaporizhia, Kharkiv and Khmelnytsky regions," he wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, the minister noted that thanks to the successful work of the air defense systems and the technical measures taken in advance, it was possible to maintain the integrity of Ukraine's power system.

"Power engineers are working non-stop to restore energy supply," the Minister of Energy stressed.

As reported, a missile fired by Russian invaders hit a critical infrastructure facility located on the territory of the Khmelnytsky merged territorial community, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Hamaliy said.

Head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky reported about possible interruptions in electricity supply during the attack.

According to the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov, by noon on Friday, about 150,000 consumers are left without electricity in Kharkiv as a result of today's missile attacks on critical infrastructure.

