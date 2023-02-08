British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

British Challenger 2 tanks will be deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine in March this year, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

According to Sky News, Sunak made the corresponding statement during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

At the same time, answering the question of whether Kyiv can receive combat aircraft from London, the head of the British government said that everything is possible when we are talking about helping the Ukrainian military.