Facts

19:44 08.02.2023

Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched one missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, and 37 air strikes against the territory of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The invaders also mounted more than 40 attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure in Beryslav and Kamyshany, Kherson region, using multiple launch rocket systems.

"Trying to seize full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsky directions," it said.

The occupiers shelled the areas of around 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

The enemy inflicted air strikes near Koazacha Lopan and Oliynykove in Kharkiv region, Ivanivske, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk region.

"There remains a high threat of further Russian air and missile strikes against the civilian facilities all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Tags: #russia #war #shelling

MORE ABOUT

21:20 07.02.2023
There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

There should be more people in govt who went through war trial – Zelensky

19:10 07.02.2023
Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

Occupiers carry out one missile, 16 air strikes on Ukraine’s territory in past 24 hours

10:52 07.02.2023
War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 7,155 civilians, 11,662 injured – UN

20:51 06.02.2023
Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 11 places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

20:24 06.02.2023
Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

Putin’s reluctance to take risks could directly indicate that he remains highly unlikely to pursue nuclear escalation or war with NATO – ISW

10:20 06.02.2023
Zelensky: Russia wants to recoup its losses; we must stand firm

Zelensky: Russia wants to recoup its losses; we must stand firm

20:17 02.02.2023
Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

17:44 02.02.2023
Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

Acting Interior Ministry Head: Some 7,516 peaceful Ukrainians killed, 49 places of incarceration and torture revealed amid Russia’s military aggression

13:34 02.02.2023
Kramatorsk shelled again on Thursday: Russians launch two missile attacks, there are victims

Kramatorsk shelled again on Thursday: Russians launch two missile attacks, there are victims

11:47 31.01.2023
Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russia trying to launch assault on Vuhledar to divert Ukrainian forces from Bakhmut – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky, Sunak discuss Ukrainian army's key needs for weapons, military equipment

LATEST

West can supply Ukraine with first Leopard 2 battalion by April or May - German defense minister

Germany delivers to Ukraine two more Gepard tanks, 11 vehicles, 29 generators

British Challenger 2 tanks to appear in Ukraine in March, transfer of fighters is possible – Sunak

FMs of Ukraine, Netherlands discuss issue of supplying combat aircraft to Ukraine, bringing Russia to justice

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Zelensky, Sunak arrive at Dorset camp to meet Ukrainian troops

UK heading with us to victory over very idea of war – Zelensky

Johnson calls on Great Britain to give Ukraine Typhoon fighter jets, more Challenger tanks – media

Coalition of long–range missiles to force evil to retreat - Zelensky in British Parliament

Odesa will receive additional electricity by end of Wednesday - Ukrenergo

AD
AD
AD
AD