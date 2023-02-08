Occupation forces inflict one missile, 37 air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces launched one missile attack on the civilian infrastructure in Slovyansk, Donetsk region, and 37 air strikes against the territory of Ukraine in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The invaders also mounted more than 40 attacks on the territory of Ukraine, in particular, on the civilian infrastructure in Beryslav and Kamyshany, Kherson region, using multiple launch rocket systems.

"Trying to seize full control over Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Novopavlivsky directions," it said.

The occupiers shelled the areas of around 100 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

The enemy inflicted air strikes near Koazacha Lopan and Oliynykove in Kharkiv region, Ivanivske, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in Donetsk region.

"There remains a high threat of further Russian air and missile strikes against the civilian facilities all over the territory of Ukraine," the General Staff said.