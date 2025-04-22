Russia pushing USA out of talks – Zelenskyy

Russia is trying to push the United States out of talks to end the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"When they [Russia] throw some questions at us about the talks, I believe they are pushing America out of the talks... We react to this as follows. I believe America is a real leader. We want them to participate. We want them to put pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.

According to the president, if the Russian Federation ceases fire, Ukraine is ready to sit down for a conversation and move on to other steps to end the war.

As reported, on April 21, Vladimir Putin, speaking about the bilateral procedure for discussing the non-strikes on civilian objects, meant negotiations with Ukraine. This was stated by his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reports.