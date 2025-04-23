Interfax-Ukraine
20:48 23.04.2025

AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

On April 23, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out a fire strike on an enterprise producing attack UAVs in Yelabuga region of the Republic of Tatarstan (RF), 1,054 km from the state border of Ukraine.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, the production capacity of the enterprise is about 300 different UAVs per day.

"A hit and explosions in the target area have been confirmed. At present, damage to the UAV final assembly shop is known. The results of the damage are being clarified," the message says.

The General Staff noted that this strike is "a fair response by Ukraine in relation to the Russian strategic military facility, which is used to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and terror against civilians in Ukraine."

Earlier, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reported on the drone attack on the drone manufacturing plant in Yelabuga (Tatarstan, Russia). "Yelabuga in Tatarstan, where the Russians produce shaheds/gerans and various decoys, where they have increased production, is somewhat loud, and in some places successfully," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Kovalenko, more than 6,000 shaheds and gerans were produced in Yelabuga in 2024.

According to Ukrainian social networks, six Ukrainian drones attacked a drone manufacturing plant in Yelabuga (distance 1,700 km): one was shot down, five hit the target.

Russian media, citing the Ministry of Defense, report only one drone aircraft that was shot down.

