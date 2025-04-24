Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa, immediately returning to Ukraine after meeting with President Ramaphosa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cancels part of his visit to South Africa and returns to Ukraine after meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Today, I will brief President Ramaphosa of South Africa, who currently holds the G20 Presidency, on the situation and our need to intensify global diplomatic efforts. The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally. We also count on support in humanitarian matters — in the return of our prisoners and Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. I am canceling part of the program for this visit and will return to Ukraine immediately after the meeting with the President of South Africa,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to the President, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will hold all necessary meetings in South Africa to fully inform the country's political and public leaders about the situation.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone in the world who supports Ukraine.