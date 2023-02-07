Facts

18:01 07.02.2023

Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

2 min read
Germany okays delivery of 187 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine – media

The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 main battle tanks to Ukraine. In general, 88 tanks from Rheinmetall Group and 99 tanks from Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft have been approved for export, Business Insider reports.

It is noted that the official figures will be released on Tuesday.

At the same time, according to sources of the publication in the German government, funding for the repair of tanks has not yet been provided. This should be finally clarified only in the next few weeks.

In addition, it is expected that the first tanks will be delivered no earlier than the middle of this year. The exact number of them has not yet been established. Insiders say, it also depends on funding. It is also unclear whether all 187 Leopard 1 tanks will eventually be combat-ready, or whether many tanks will have to be used as spare parts depots.

In addition, in private conversations within the government, it is also noted that the military-strategic importance of delivering tanks lies not so much in the vehicles themselves, but in changing the ammunition used. Leopard tanks use the NATO standard 105 mm caliber, which means a much better supply of ammunition to Ukraine, since it cannot produce ammunition for its old Soviet tanks itself. In the long term, this can increase the stability of the Ukrainian army.

Tags: #germany #tanks

