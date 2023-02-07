Facts

11:23 07.02.2023

SBU: Medvedchuk's wife's companies finance Russian National Guard, Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has liquidated a large-scale scheme of clandestine financing of Russian occupational groups by citizens of Ukraine, in particular Oksana Marchenko, the wife of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk suspected of treason, the SBU reports.

"It is she (Marchenko) who is the ultimate beneficiary of the network of Kyiv companies and enterprises in Yalta, which transferred millions of dollars to the accounts of the National Guard and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the occupied Crimea," the telegram channel of the Ukrainian intelligence service reported on Tuesday.

According to the SBU, it was established that these companies paid the invaders allegedly for the protection of Medvedchuk's real estate on the peninsula.

In addition, as the special service said, Marchenko's business structure regularly replenished the Russian budget in the form of paying "taxes and fees" - the total amount of payments made in favor of the aggressor country is more than 50 million in hryvnia equivalent.

"To implement the scheme, Oksana Marchenko registered a company in Yalta with a charter capital of more than RUB 1 billion. To create it, she used the assets of three controlled investment companies located in Kyiv. Then the 'Crimean' company signed the corresponding 'security' agreements with structures of the Russian National Guard and Ministry of Internal Affairs," the SBU informs.

The report also states that after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Marchenko's company continued to finance the budget of the occupiers.

During 11 searches of Medvedchuk's wife's real estate, the offices of her Kyiv companies, and the residence addresses of their top managers, SBU officers found documents, computers, mobile phones with evidence of transactions, stamps and bank cards that were used in illegal activities.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators informed Oksana Marchenko and the head of an affiliated company in Crimea about the suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the boundaries of the territory or the state border of Ukraine).

Tags: #sbu #medvedchuk

