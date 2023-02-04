About 150,000 Ukrainians enter Canada under CUAET – Ambassador

Ukrainian Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv has said that more than 514,000 Ukrainians received visas under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), and about 150,000 also entered Canada under this program.

"From the first weeks of the full-scale Russian aggression, the Government of Canada introduced a special #CUAET visa program, aimed at facilitating visa procedures for Ukrainians seeking temporary asylum in Canada," Kovaliv wrote on Facebook.

"At a meeting with Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser, I thanked for the program to support our citizens who temporarily found asylum in Canada, and we also discussed the prospects for the CUAET program and future steps to liberalize the visa regime," the ambassador said.