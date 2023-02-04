APU destroyes 720 occupiers, 3 tanks, 4 UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

During the day, the Ukrainian troops liquidated 720 people of the aggressor army, 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 4 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022 as of February 4, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel – about 130,590 (720 more) people liquidated, tanks – 3,218 (3 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,394 (6 more) units, artillery systems – 2,220 (5 more) units; 1956 (4 more), cruise missiles - 796 (0), ships/boats - 18 (0) units, automotive equipment and tankers – 5,081 (13 more) units, special equipment – 203 (1 more)," the General Staff said in a post on Facebook.

The data are being clarified.