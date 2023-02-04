Facts

11:09 04.02.2023

APU destroyes 720 occupiers, 3 tanks, 4 UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
APU destroyes 720 occupiers, 3 tanks, 4 UAVs in past 24 hours – General Staff

 During the day, the Ukrainian troops liquidated 720 people of the aggressor army, 3 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 4 UAVs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24, 2022 as of February 4, 2023 approximately amounted to personnel – about 130,590 (720 more) people liquidated, tanks – 3,218 (3 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,394 (6 more) units, artillery systems – 2,220 (5 more) units; 1956 (4 more), cruise missiles - 796 (0), ships/boats - 18 (0) units, automotive equipment and tankers – 5,081 (13 more) units, special equipment – 203 (1 more)," the General Staff said in a post on Facebook.

The data are being clarified.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

11:23 03.02.2023
Losses of Russian army in past 24 hours in Ukraine amount to 840 enemy personnel, four tanks, one aircraft – General Staff

Losses of Russian army in past 24 hours in Ukraine amount to 840 enemy personnel, four tanks, one aircraft – General Staff

20:34 02.02.2023
Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue preparations for offensive in separate directions – AFU General Staff

20:17 02.02.2023
Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Russian occupiers strike Kramatorsk infrastructure with missiles, damage 16 houses in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

14:32 31.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 people, nine armored vehicles, artillery system, MLRS over day – General Staff

11:05 31.01.2023
AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 13 settlements over day – General Staff

13:39 28.01.2023
Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

12:10 27.01.2023
Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Invaders lose about 850 military, 11 artillery systems, 47 missiles, 33 drones, one helicopter in Ukraine in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:12 25.01.2023
Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Defense forces strike 23 places of concentration of occupiers in 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:53 23.01.2023
Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces launch four missile, 18 air strikes against territory of Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

19:08 18.01.2023
Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces carry out 14 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration in past day, an enemy helicopter, drone shot down – AFU General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

France, Italy to supply SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense systems in spring to Ukraine – Lecornu

Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

Zelensky: We to achieve European goals of our state

European Commission to allocate first EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's rapid reconstruction

LATEST

Germany hands over nine generators to Kharkiv region to connect heating units

Govt of Ukraine decides to introduce Delta system in Defense Forces – Ministry of Defense

President of European Council: we are not afraid of Kremlin, Ukraine and EU are one family

U.S. Attorney General announces first transfer of forfeited funds seized from Russian oligarch to go toward Ukrainian aid – media

About 150,000 Ukrainians enter Canada under CUAET – Ambassador

Canada imposes sanctions against 38 individuals, 16 legal entities from Russia

France, Italy to supply SAMP/T-MAMBA air defense systems in spring to Ukraine – Lecornu

Ukraine returns 116 defenders in POW swap – Yermak

Zelensky: We to achieve European goals of our state

Kyiv receives about UAH 20 mln from Grand Paris metropolitan for completion of pedestrian bridge to Obolonsky Island

AD
AD
AD
AD