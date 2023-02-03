Facts

19:35 03.02.2023

Zelensky on possible visit to Brussels: There are big risks

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking about his possible visit to Brussels, said that at present it is a big risk.

"Since the beginning of the war, I have been going for weapons. Something [reportedly] is public, something is not. Something immediately, but the public sees something later. But there are fundamental solutions," Zelensky said at a press conference following the Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv.

He said the long-range weapons needed by Ukraine will change the course of the war, and victory will come faster.

"This long-range weapon is known in Ukraine, known in Russia and known in Brussels," the president said.

Answering journalists' questions about a possible trip to Brussels, where the headquarters of the European Commission is located, the president said since the beginning of the war, he has two priorities, namely: support from EU leaders and weapons.

"That's why I really want these points to be confirmed by the EU leaders. And then our meeting is inevitable. Frankly speaking, there are big risks if I go somewhere. This is true. I really want, but there are big risks due to revenge Russia. And because I do not bargain. The head of the European Council knows this," he said, thanking many leaders for their support and the weapons provided.

