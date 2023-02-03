European Commission's President on Ukraine's accession to EU: There is no clear time frame, but there are goals to be achieved

The process of EU accession takes different time for each country, there are no clear time frames, but there are goals that need to be achieved, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has said.

At a press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of the European Council in Kyiv on Friday, von der Leyen said that regarding the accession process, this should be beneficial to everyone. She said there are no clear time frames, but there are goals that the candidate member needs to achieve and after that, accession negotiations and the entry itself begin, the official said.

She said each country has a different history of joining the EU.

Von der Leyen also said if one looks at the history of the EU, it all started with six members, and today there are 27. There were 21 different accession histories, with different negotiations and accession. There is no one option for everyone. It all depends on how the candidate country is moving, she said, adding that she was deeply impressed, and noted the quality and speed with which Ukraine provided results.

According to her, Ukraine, despite being at war, manages to provide the necessary results to move forward.