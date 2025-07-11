Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:36 11.07.2025

Ukrenergo, EU Secretariat to develop mechanism to reduce risks for ancillary services auctions – memo at URC-2025

Photo: https://t.me/Ukrenergo

Ukrenergo and the Secretariat of the Energy Community are developing a mechanism to reduce risks for participants in long-term special auctions for the purchase of ancillary services.

The corresponding memorandum of understanding was signed by chairman of the board of Ukrenergo Vitaliy Zaichenko and Director of the Energy Community Secretariat Artur Lorkowski within the framework of the Ukraine Recovery Conference URC-2025 in Rome.

"The main goal is to support Ukrenergo's efforts to increase the capacity of its ancillary services. They will enhance the resilience of the Ukrainian power system in the face of Russian attacks and allow for the continued integration of renewable energy facilities into the unified power system of Ukraine," the Ukrainian system operator said.

The mechanism for reducing investment risks is expected to be implemented within the framework of the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, which is administered by the Energy Community Secretariat.

Based on the memorandum of understanding, the Secretariat and Ukrenergo will cooperate in the coming weeks to finalize the structure of the mechanism and, subject to agreement with donors, initiate the implementation phase.

As reported in early July, up to 236 MW of additional fast reserves will participate in balancing the Ukrainian power system from December 1, 2026, based on the results of the fourth long-term special auction of Ukrenergo for the purchase of auxiliary services of the automatic frequency restoration reserve.

