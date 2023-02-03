Facts

17:31 03.02.2023

EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

2 min read
EU to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees as long as necessary – European Commissioner Johansson

The European Union managed to cope with the record migration crisis after the Second World War caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Europe is ready to continue accepting Ukrainian refugees, if necessary, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said during a joint government meeting Ukraine and the European Commission in Kyiv on Thursday.

The European Commissioner said there are many problems to be solved, but this is also a success story. She said this is one of the things that Putin really underestimated: the European Commission has dealt with all Ukrainian refugees and the European Union is not afraid of the refugee crisis and will continue to do this for as long as necessary, Johansson said.

She said the EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive for the first time, as with such a flow of refugees, immediate protection was needed, and it was not realistic to process individual applications under the standard procedure.

Johanson also said given the large number of women and children, all measures against human trafficking were taken from the very beginning, a special task force of Europol was created, as a result of which the number of facts of such trafficking is really small, and these efforts will be continued, since vulnerability still remains.

Among other special tasks, she named 30,000 unaccompanied minors, some 5,000 children from orphanages.

The European Commissioner said now more than 4 million Ukrainians are in the European Union, and since April 2022 the situation is quite stable: someone returns to Ukraine, someone arrives in Europe.

Johanson said this autumn the Commission started with contingency planning because if Putin starts bombing energy, water supply, people will have to flee. They were ready, the official said.

She once again said if necessary, the European Union is ready to accept more Ukrainians. The European Commissioner said they have shown Putin that they are not panicking.

Tags: #eu #refugees

MORE ABOUT

20:22 02.02.2023
EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

EC supports increase in commercial power flows between Europe, Ukraine

16:12 02.02.2023
EU to approve tenth package of sanctions against Russia before Feb 24 – European Commission president

EU to approve tenth package of sanctions against Russia before Feb 24 – European Commission president

12:48 02.02.2023
EU to announce further EUR 400 mln aid package to Ukraine to support reforms

EU to announce further EUR 400 mln aid package to Ukraine to support reforms

19:01 30.01.2023
Decision to deliver tanks to Ukraine is response to continued escalation by Russia – Stano

Decision to deliver tanks to Ukraine is response to continued escalation by Russia – Stano

12:18 25.01.2023
Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

Stefanishyna calls on EU states to help expand network for issuing Ukrainian documents in EU

19:00 19.01.2023
Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

Ukraine waiting for consent of tank-producing country to transfer them to European partners

09:57 17.01.2023
EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

12:55 16.01.2023
First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

First disbursement of EUR 3 bln of EU MFA in 2023 to be this week – Vice-President of European Commission

18:47 13.01.2023
Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

18:31 13.01.2023
European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

European Commission publishes report on Ukraine's compliance with EU legislation

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

LATEST

European Council's President: We to work together with Ukraine on ten-point Peace Formula

Zelensky calls on Ukrainian journalists to unite to strengthen spirit of people, remind they are all at war

Zelensky: We have chance to prevent Russia's revenge in East until our army is strengthened with appropriate weapons – Zelensky

Zelensky: No one will relinquish Bakhmut

European Commission publishes report on Ukraine's compliance with EU legislation

Berlin, Stockholm negotiating missile supply by Sweden for German IRIS-T in Ukraine – media

Borrell announces provision of EUR 25 mln to Ukraine for mine clearance of territories

Invaders’ Su-25 shot down near Bakhmut

Lithuanians collect more than EUR 1 mln for radars for Ukraine in an hour – journalist

USA denies reports that they offered Russia peace in exchange for territories – media

AD
AD
AD
AD