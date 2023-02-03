Facts

11:33 03.02.2023

Germany okays delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine, negotiating with Qatar on Gepard tanks – media

1 min read
The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks and is negotiating the purchase of 15 Gepard tanks from Qatar for shipment to Kyiv, Reuters reported with reference to Sueddeutsche Zeitung on Friday.

The delivery of Leopard tanks to Ukraine can happen at any time after their repair, the ezine reports, citing government sources. Rheinmetall and Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft (FFR) want to repair dozens of Leopard 1 tanks and could supply them to Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to buy them, Reuters said.

German officials also discussed with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar the possible purchase of 15 Gepard tanks purchased to ensure the security of World Cup stadiums. The ezine also reports that Germany is trying to get ammunition from Qatar.

"Gepard tanks have proven themselves very well in the war in Ukraine. If we could get more from partners here, it would definitely help Ukrainians," said German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Tags: #germany #tanks

