EU to train additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Borrell

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, arriving in Kyiv on Thursday, announced the training of another 15,000 Ukrainian military as part of the already functioning European Union Military Assistance Mission.

"Russia brought war back to Europe, but Ukraine keeps fighting back. Glad to announce to PM Denys Shmyhal that EU Military Assistance Mission EUMAM will train additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, taking the total number of EUMAM trained personnel to 30,000," he said on Twitter.

The head of European diplomacy also told the Prime Minister the EU will provide EUR 25 million to support demining efforts in endangered areas.

"Protecting civilians and their livelihood is a priority," he said.